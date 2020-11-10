TODAY |

US hits grim new milestone of 10 million Covid-19 cases

Source:  Associated Press

The US has confirmed more than 10 million coronavirus cases, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, as infections continue to rise in nearly every state.

Clemintine Banks, front right, changes gloves after handing a ballot to a person who tested positive for Covid-19 during curbside voting St. Louis, Missouri Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Source: Associated Press

The US hit the milestone today.

New daily confirmed cases are up more than 60 per cent over the past two weeks, to an average of nearly 109,000 a day. Average daily cases are on the rise in 48 states.

The US accounts for about one fifth of the world’s 50 million confirmed cases.

US coronavirus deaths are up 18 per cent over the past two weeks, averaging 939 every day. The virus has now killed more than 237,000 Americans.

