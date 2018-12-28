TODAY |

US high school wrestler made to cut off dreadlocks minutes before bout won't sue

Associated Press
An attorney for a New Jersey high school wrestler forced by a referee to cut his dreadlocks before a match to avoid a forfeit says the boy's family won't pursue legal action.

The Buena Regional school board held an emergency meeting last night.

The board said the Buena High School wrestling team won't compete in events officiated by referee Alan Maloney.

Wrestler Andrew Johnson had his dreadlocks cut minutes before the match December 19.

Johnson, who is black, had a cover over his hair, but Maloney, who is white, said that wouldn't do. Maloney didn't respond to requests for comment.

At the packed meeting, the school's board said its investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Wrestler Andrew Johnson had his dreads cut minutes before the match on December 19. Source: Associated Press
