TODAY |

US health officials advise travellers to avoid all of China as coronavirus spreads

Source:  Associated Press

US health officials have changed their travel advice to American travellers planning to go to China.

Dr Sharon Balter, at podium with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials, confirms a patient was taken to a hospital with Coronavirus symptoms at a news conference in Los Angeles. Source: Associated Press

Previously, the agency advised travellers to avoid any non-essential travel to Wuhan or other parts of Hubei province, the centre of an international outbreak of a new viral illness. But that didn’t extend to the rest of China.

Today however, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its online advisory to tell travellers to avoid non-essential travel to any part of China.

'Unnecessary distress' - Queenstown hotel hits out at false coronavirus report

The virus has sickened thousands of people mostly in China and caused over 80 deaths.

The outbreak was first identified in the city of Wuhan in central China.

World
Health
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
'Excuse me?' Tiger Woods speechless after hearing of friend Kobe Bryant's death moments after final round
2
Jacinda Ardern reveals date of this year's general election
3
Death toll from China coronavirus now over 100, cases over 4000
4
NZ pharmacy chain runs out of face masks amid coronavirus fears
5
Young Wuhan resident blasts government's coronavirus response, saying situation's 'as bad as the 2003 SARS' outbreak
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:31

Prince William honours great-grandmother's courage in hiding Jewish family in Nazi-occupied Greece
01:50

NZ boxers facing tough fight to raise funds for rescheduled Olympic qualifier in Jordan

Around 400 Australian citizens in China register for coronavirus evacuation
03:03

Young Wuhan resident blasts government's coronavirus response, saying situation's 'as bad as the 2003 SARS' outbreak