US health officials advise travellers to avoid all of China as coronavirus spreads

US health officials have changed their travel advice to American travellers planning to go to China.

Dr Sharon Balter, at podium with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials, confirms a patient was taken to a hospital with Coronavirus symptoms at a news conference in Los Angeles. Source: Associated Press

Previously, the agency advised travellers to avoid any non-essential travel to Wuhan or other parts of Hubei province, the centre of an international outbreak of a new viral illness. But that didn’t extend to the rest of China.

Today however, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its online advisory to tell travellers to avoid non-essential travel to any part of China.

'Unnecessary distress' - Queenstown hotel hits out at false coronavirus report

The virus has sickened thousands of people mostly in China and caused over 80 deaths.