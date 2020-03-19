TODAY |

US health authorities issue new guidelines for essential workers

Source:  Associated Press

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States has issued new guidelines for essential workers, such as those in the health care and food supply industries. The guidance is focused on when those workers can return to work after having been exposed to the new coronavirus.

A file image of a woman wearing a face mask. Source: Pexels

— Do take your temperature before work.

— Do wear a face mask at all times.

— Do practice social distancing as work duties permit.

— Don't stay at work if you become sick

— Don't share headsets or objects used near face.

— Don't congregate in the break room or other crowded places.

The CDC also issued guidance for employers in essential industries.

— Do take employees' temperature and assess for symptoms prior to their starting work.

— Do increase the frequency of cleaning commonly touched surfaces.

— Do increase air exchange in the building.

— Do send sick workers home immediately.

— Do test the use of face masks to ensure they don't interfere with workflow.

