 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


US hasn't been notified by North Korea about threat to cancel summit, says Trump

share

Source:

Associated Press

President Donald Trump said Wednesday the US hasn't been notified about North Korea's threat to cancel his planned summit with Kim Jong Un next month.

The President took to Twitter to saw they would try make it a "special moment" for world peace.
Source: Breakfast

North Korea threatened earlier in the day to scrap the historic summit between Trump and Kim, saying it has no interest in a "one-sided" affair meant to pressure the North to abandon its nuclear weapons. Trump maintained that he'll still insist on the country's denuclearization should the summit go on.

"We haven't been notified at all" about the threat, Trump said as he welcomed the president of Uzbekistan to the White House.

He added: "We haven't seen anything. We haven't heard anything. We will see what happens."

The warning from North Korea's first vice foreign minister came after the country abruptly canceled a high-level meeting with South Korea to protest US-South Korean military exercises that the North has long claimed are an invasion rehearsal.

National Security Adviser John Bolton told Fox News Radio Wednesday that "we are trying to be both optimistic and realistic at the same time."

Bolton, who was called out by name by the North for saying that the US is seeking to seek an outcome similar to Libya's unilateral nuclear disarmament, said the personal attack raised question of "whether this really is a sign that that they're not taking our objective of denuclearization seriously."

Press secretary Sarah Sanders said earlier Wednesday that preparations for the summit were ongoing despite the cancellation threat and that Trump is "hopeful" the meeting will still take place.

"If it doesn't we'll continue the maximum pressure campaign that's been ongoing," she told Fox & Friends.

Oregon Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden said he is concerned that talks are "really being oversimplified" by the White House.

"This is not a like condo deal where two people sit down and hash out a number of outstanding issues and then they say 'Well, some lawyers can write it up,'" he said.

Related

North America

Asia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Strawberry, Chocolate and Lime shakes from McDonalds.

Claims prescription pills found in Auckland McDonald's shakes being investigated by police

2

Unemployed man told by StudyLink he must quit free night class or face benefit cut

00:38
3
‘Idiotic’ man filmed ‘sandal surfing’ over Auckland Harbour Bridge

Police investigating after 'risky and idiotic' sandal-surfer on Auckland Harbour Bridge

4
Police car night generic

Two teenagers arrested after allegedly assaulting Wellington dairy worker with hockey stick

02:40
5
The Alpine Fault spans most of the South Island and is due to rupture about every 300 years – it last did so 301 years ago.

'Not if but when' - Alpine Fault preparations continue for when the big one hits South Island

02:06
Grant Robertson will deliver the new Labour-led Government's first Budget since taking power tomorrow.

Winners in new Labour-led Government's first Budget set to be health, education and state housing, says 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch

Our political editor says there's a lot riding on Thursday's Budget for Finance Minister Grant Robertson.

03:58
Nick has dedicated hundreds of hours to kids in the Mount Roskill community, and it's time for him to be recognised.

Most watched: 'I don't wanna cry in front of these kids' - Unsung hero gets $10k for his devotion to helping Auckland kids on and off the rugby field

Nick Tuialii has given up his free time to coach Mount Roskill kids on the rugby field and help them off the field.

01:51

'He's going to go to hell' says woman sexually abused by Gloriavale leader Hopeful Christian in the '80s

For some, like Yvette Olsen, the Gloriavale founder's death has simply brought relief.


00:30
The Election Access Fund Bill will help fund the added costs for political candidates with disabilities.

'We are silent' - politics littered with challenges for deaf/hard of hearing, new Bill aimed at breaking down barriers passes first hurdle

The Election Access Fund Bill aims to establish funding for disability-related costs of standing in general elections.

01:32
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

A cooler south-west flow will have the country grabbing an extra layer tonight

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 