US gunman wounds at least six Philadelphia police; two others freed

Associated Press
At least one gunman opened fire on police today as they were serving a drug warrant in Philadelphia, wounding six officers and triggering a lengthy standoff, authorities said.

Two other officers were trapped inside the residential neighbourhood house for about five hours after the shooting broke out but were later freed by a SWAT team.

None of the officers' injuries was considered life-threatening and they were being treated at hospitals, Philadelphia police Sgt Eric Gripp said.

The shooting began around 4.30pm (local time) as officers went to a home in a north Philadelphia neighborhood of brick and stone rowhomes to serve a narcotics warrant in an operation "that went awry almost immediately", Police Commissioner Richard Ross said.

"I was just coming off the train and I was walking upstairs and there were people running back downstairs who said that there was someone up there shooting cops," said Abdul Rahman Muhammad, 21, an off-duty medic. "There was just a lot of screaming and chaos."

Many officers "had to escape through windows and doors to get [away] from a barrage of bullets," Ross said.

Shots were still being fired three hours later, police said, and officers returned fire.

"It's nothing short of a miracle that we don't have multiple officers killed today," the commissioner said.

Around 9.30pm, police said, a SWAT team freed the two officers who had been trapped inside, along with three people identified as prisoners, but the gunman remained barricaded.

Police were imploring him to surrender, at one point patching in his lawyer on the phone with him to try to persuade him to give up, Ross said.

"We're doing everything within our power to get him to come out," Ross said, adding: "He has the highest assurance he's not going to be harmed when he comes out."

Temple University locked down part of its campus, and several children and staff were trapped for some time in a nearby day care.

Police tried to push crowds of onlookers and residents back from the scene. In police radio broadcasts, officers could be heard calling for backup as reports of officers getting shot poured in.

Dozens of officers on foot lined the streets. Others were in cars and some on horses.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said its agents responded to the scene to assist Philadelphia police.

President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr were briefed on the shooting, officials said.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said he was thankful that officers' injuries weren't life-threatening.

"I'm a little angry about someone having all that weaponry and all that firepower, but we'll get to that another day," Kenney said.

Officers gather for crowd control near a massive police presence set up outside a house as they investigate a shooting in Philadelphia. Source: Associated Press
