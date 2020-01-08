TODAY |

US grandparents offer reward for missing children as their mother refuses to cooperate with investigation

Source:  Associated Press

Relatives of two missing children are offering a $US20,000 reward for any information leading to the recovery of Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A $US20,000 reward for any information leading to the recovery of Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Source: Associated Press

Larry and Kay Woodcock, JJ's biological grandparents, made the announcement in Rexburg, Idaho today after meeting with local and federal law enforcement.

Seven-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan haven't been seen since September, and authorities say the children's mother Lori Daybell and her new husband Chad Daybell have refused to cooperate with investigators and have repeatedly lied about where the children are.

"All I want before I go is just to see those children and especially, and I'm being greedy, especially my boy JJ. My little man," Larry Woodcock said.

The Daybells have been named persons of interest in the case, which spans several states and may also involve the recent deaths of both Chad and Lori Daybell's former spouses.

The couple has since issued a statement through an attorney, saying they love their son and daughter and look forward to addressing "allegations once they have moved beyond speculation and rumour."

The Woodcocks, who live in Lake Charles, Louisiana, met with Rexburg police and members of the FBI on Monday.

They said they are holding onto the belief that JJ and Tylee are alive, and they created a website where members of the public can see pictures of the kids and give tips to where they may be found.

World
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Donald Trump pressed to explain what prompted deadly strike on Iran general
2
LIVE: 'All is well!' - Donald Trump issues first statement after Iranian missiles strike air bases in Iraq
3
Whakatāne community furious over destroyed kiwi nesting home
4
Iran launches missiles at two Iraqi air bases housing US troops, in revenge for killing of top general
5
'High chance' tropical cyclone will hit Fiji by end of week, MetService says
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:29

'This is what we do' - NZ Defence Force keen to help Australia amid deadly bushfires, Ron Mark says
02:20

Facebook to ban deepfake videos created with artificial intelligence technology

Stepfather of hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd shot, killed
00:35

Iran launches missiles at two Iraqi air bases housing US troops, in revenge for killing of top general