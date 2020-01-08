US grandparents offer reward for missing children as their mother refuses to cooperate with investigation

Relatives of two missing children are offering a $US20,000 reward for any information leading to the recovery of Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

Larry and Kay Woodcock, JJ's biological grandparents, made the announcement in Rexburg, Idaho today after meeting with local and federal law enforcement.

Seven-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan haven't been seen since September, and authorities say the children's mother Lori Daybell and her new husband Chad Daybell have refused to cooperate with investigators and have repeatedly lied about where the children are.

"All I want before I go is just to see those children and especially, and I'm being greedy, especially my boy JJ. My little man," Larry Woodcock said.

The Daybells have been named persons of interest in the case, which spans several states and may also involve the recent deaths of both Chad and Lori Daybell's former spouses.

The couple has since issued a statement through an attorney, saying they love their son and daughter and look forward to addressing "allegations once they have moved beyond speculation and rumour."

The Woodcocks, who live in Lake Charles, Louisiana, met with Rexburg police and members of the FBI on Monday.