US Governor feels the burn from social media as he's caught sunbathing on beach he declared closed

Source:

Associated Press

There's Gov. Chris Christie, lounging in a beach chair in the Oval Office. There he is again, sitting in the sand as the lovers from the movie "From Here to Eternity" roll around in the surf. And there he is, relaxing outside the meat store from "The Sopranos."

The beach was closed during a New Jersey government shut down, meaning Christie and his family had it all to themselves.
Source: Associated Press

Christie is getting blistered online and in the real world after he was photographed with his family soaking up the sun on a beach that he had closed to the public over the Fourth of July weekend because of a government shutdown.

A deeply unpopular Republican serving out his final six months in office, Christie was lambasted today as selfish and arrogant, and jokesters online inserted the picture of him in sandals, shorts and a T-shirt into various photos and movie and TV scenes.

"Tell Gov. Christie: Get the hell off Island Beach State Park," read a banner carried by a plane flying up and down the New Jersey coast. The banner plane was paid for by Joshua Henne, a progressive New Jersey-based political consultant, and mocked the time the tough-talking governor told people to "get the hell off the beach" during a hurricane in 2011.

New Jersey state beaches and parks were shut down over the weekend along with motor vehicle offices and other services deemed nonessential after Christie and the Democratic-controlled Legislature failed to agree on a budget for the new fiscal year that began Saturday.

Christie defended his visit to the shore, saying that he had previously announced his plans to vacation at the state-owned governor's beach house and that the media had simply "caught a politician keeping his word."

"That's the way it goes," Christie said Saturday about his family's use of the beach house. "Run for governor, and you can have the residence."

Later, after he was photographed on the beach, he sarcastically called it a "great bit of journalism."

Christie's picture was snapped from a plane Sunday by NJ.com at Island Beach State Park, where he and his family had the sun and sand to themselves.

