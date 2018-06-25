 

US government working to re-unite 2000 children separated from parents at border

Trump administration officials say the US government knows the location of all children in its custody after separating them from their families at the border and is working to reunite them.

Donald Trump isn't toning down his rhetoric despite mounting pressure on the issue.
A fact sheet on "zero-tolerance prosecution and family reunification" released Saturday night (yesterday NZT) by the Department of Homeland Security and other agencies involved in the separations also says a parent must request that their child be deported with them.

In the past, the agency says, many parents elected to be deported without their children. That may be a reflection of violence or persecution they face in their home countries.

The fact sheet doesn't state how long it might take to reunite families.

The Port Isabel Service Processing Center in Texas has been set up as the staging ground for the families to be reunited prior to deportation.

The latest actions come after President Donald Trump's order last week to stop separating migrant children from their parents.

The executive order signed Wednesday (Thursday NZT) immediately spread confusion along the border, with officials sending conflicting signals about the state of the administration's "zero tolerance" policy. Some parents said they did not even know where their children were.

How the government would reunite families has been unclear because the families are first stopped by Customs and Border Patrol, with children taken into custody by the Department of Health and Human Services and adults detained through Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Children have been sent to far-flung shelters around the country, raising alarm that parents might never know where their children can be found.

Human rights attorney Jennifer Harbury received the tape from a whistleblower, recorded last week.
As of last Wednesday, 2,053 minors who were separated at the border were being cared for in HHS-funded facilities, the fact sheet said.

Since Trump's order, protests have erupted around the country over the separations and the future of families arriving to the US illegally.

The fact sheet states that ICE has: implemented an identification mechanism to ensure on-going tracking of linked family members throughout the detention and removal process; designated detention locations for separated parents and will enhance current processes to ensure communication with children in HHS custody; worked closely with foreign consulates to ensure that travel documents are issued for both the parent and child at time of removal; and coordinated with HHS for the reuniting of the child prior to the parents' departure from the US.

