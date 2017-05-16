 

US government accuses Syrian regime of 'killing 50 prisoners per day' in mass hangings

The Trump administration has accused the Syrian government of carrying out mass killings of thousands of prisoners and burning the bodies in a large crematorium outside the capital.

It also stepped up criticism of Iran and Russia for supporting the Syrian government.

Source: Associated Press

The allegation came as President Donald Trump is weighing options in Syria, where the US attacked a government air base last month in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack on civilians.

The State Department said it believed that about 50 detainees a day are being hanged at Saydnaya military prison, about 45 minutes north of Damascus. Many of the bodies, it said, are then burned in the crematorium.

"We believe that the building of a crematorium is an effort to cover up the extent of mass murders taking place," said Stuart Jones, the top US diplomat for the Middle East, in accusing the Syrian government of sinking "to a new level of depravity."

The department released commercial satellite photographs showing what it described as a building in the prison complex that was modified to support the crematorium.

The photographs, taken over the course of several years, beginning in 2013, do not definitely prove the building is a crematorium, but they show construction consistent with such use.

In presenting the photographs, Jones called on Russia and Iran to press Assad's government to establish a credible cease-fire with Syrian rebel groups and begin negotiations on a political settlement.

"We are appalled by the atrocities that have been carried out by the Syrian regime and these atrocities have been carried out seemingly with the unconditional support from Russia and Iran," Jones said.

Middle East

'Relative calm' after Russian led safe-zones in Syria are put into effect

Russia and Turkey agree to support safe-zones in Syria

