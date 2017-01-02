 

US Gospel singer under fire after video of her preaching against 'the perverted homosexual spirit' circulates online

Source:

Associated Press

Gospel singer Kim Burrell says she makes "no excuses or apologies" for a sermon at a Houston, Texas, church where she referred to gays and lesbians as perverted.

Burrell is scheduled to appear on Ellen DeGeneres’ Ellen show with singer Pharrell on January 5.
Source: Facebook/19

A tape of Burrell preaching at the Love & Liberty Fellowship Church began circulating online.

She said "the perverted homosexual spirit, and the spirit of delusion and confusion, it has deceived many men and women."

She referred to specific homosexual acts as perverted.

Meanwhile, Burrell is scheduled to sing a duet with Pharrell next Thursday on the talk show Ellen, where host Ellen DeGeneres is one of show business' most prominent lesbians.

They are supposed to sing I See Victory from the soundtrack of the new movie Hidden Figures."

There was no immediate reaction from DeGeneres' show or her social media platform on Saturday.

Pharrell posted on Instagram "I condemn hate speech of any kind," although he made no specific reference to his duet partner.

It wasn't immediately clear when Burrell gave the sermon.

She spoke on Facebook Live on Friday about the tape that had circulated, referring to unspecified "enemies" for spreading only a portion of her speech.

FILE - In this Sunday, April 20, 2008 file photo, Kim Burrell performs prior to a Mass by Pope Benedict XVI at Yankee Stadium in New York. Ahead of a performance on the talk show "Ellen" in early January 2017, gospel singer Burrell says she make "no excuses or apologies" for a sermon at a Houston church where she referred to gays and lesbians as perverted. (AP Photo/Mike Segar, Pool)

Kim Burrell performs prior to a Mass by Pope Benedict XVI at Yankee Stadium in New York.

Source: Associated Press

She said she has never discriminated against gays and lesbians.

"I love you and God loves you," she said.

"But God hates the sin."

