US gold medalist says Olympic bosses ignored abusive doctor's 'red flags'

Warning: Some readers may be distressed by this content.

Olympic gold medalist McKayla Maroney said in a courtroom statement that Michigan State University, the US Gymnastics Association and the US Olympic Committee all ignored "red flags" in the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

"If Michigan State University, USA Gymnastics, and the US Olympic Committee had paid attention to any of the red flags in Larry Nassar's behaviour, I never would have met him, I never would have been treated by him, I never would have been abused by him, Maroney said in her statement, which was read by Angela Povilaitis, a prosecutor in the case.

"He abused my trust, he abused my body, and he left scars on my psyche that may never go away," Maroney's statement read.

Nassar admits molesting gymnasts with his hands while working at Michigan State University and at a Lansing-area club. He also was team doctor at USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina has been hearing from victims since Tuesday. Jamie Dantzscher, a 2000 Olympian, spoke Thursday.

"You manipulated me into thinking that you were the good guy while sexually abusing me over and over and over for your own twisted sexual pleasure. You even had the audacity to abuse me in my room in my own bed at the Olympic Games in Sydney," Dantzscher said.