US girls find WWI practice bomb playing in backyard lake

Two girls have found what authorities say is a World War I-era practice bomb while swimming in a lake in Michigan.

Paige Burnett, 10, left, and Sage Menzies, 9 pose with a World War I practice bomb. Source: Associated Press

The Flint Journal reports that 10-year-old Paige Burnett and 9-year-old Sage Menzies were searching for items below the surface of Lobdell Lake Tuesday when Paige felt something unusual.

The girls and Sage's mother dragged the 1 metre long mystery find from the murky water. Paige says they were excited at first, but then got worried. She says she was "so scared" it might explode.