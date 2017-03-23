US forces kill ISIS leader in Afghanistan airstrike

The Pentagon says that US forces killed the head of the ISIS group affiliate in Afghanistan in an airstrike in Kunar province earlier this week.

Source: 1 NEWS

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says that killing Abu Sayed is significant because the loss of leadership sets insurgent groups back for days or weeks.

ISIS in Afghanistan is known as the Islamic State-Khorasan group. The US and Afghan forces launched an offensive against the ISIS group in early March, as the militants were gaining a foothold in eastern Afghanistan.

Mattis tells Pentagon reporters that taking out a leader creates disarray in the ranks. He declines to provide any additional details on the strike.