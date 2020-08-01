US Federal judge postpones Trump's ban on TikTok

A federal judge has postponed a Trump administration order that would have banned the popular video sharing app TikTok from USsmartphone app stores around midnight.

The Chinese-owned social media app has come under scrutiny in the US due to privacy concerns. Source: 1 NEWS

A more comprehensive ban remains scheduled for November, about a week after the presidential election. The judge, Carl Nichols of the US District Court for the District of Columbia, did not agree to postpone the later ban.

The ruling followed an emergency hearing in which lawyers for TikTok argued that the administration's app-store ban would infringe on First Amendment rights and do irreparable harm to the business.

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump declared that TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, was a threat to national security and that it must either sell its US operations to American companies or be barred from the country.

TikTok is still scrambling to firm up a deal tentatively struck a week ago in which it would partner with Oracle, a huge database-software company, and Walmart in an effort to win the blessing of both the Chinese and American governments.

In the meantime, it is fighting to keep the app available in the US.

TikTok said in a statement that it was pleased with the court ruling and continues to work to turn its deal proposal into an actual agreement.

The Commerce Department, which is responsible for the specific orders banning TikTok, said it will comply with the judge's order but intends to vigorously defend the administration's efforts against the app.

Judge Nichols did not explain his reasoning publicly, and instead filed his judicial opinion under seal.

Trump has given tentative approval to a proposed deal in which Oracle and Walmart could initially own a combined 20 per cent of a new US entity, TikTok Global. But Trump also said he could retract his approval if Oracle doesn't have "total control" of the company; the president did not explain what he meant by that.

The deal remains unfinalized, and the two sides have also appeared at odds over the corporate structure of TikTok Global. ByteDance said last week that it will still own 80 per cent of the US entity after a financing round. Oracle, meanwhile, put out a statement saying that Americans "will be the majority and ByteDance will have no ownership in TikTok Global."