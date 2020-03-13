US Fed slashes benchmark interest rate, eases lending rules amid coronavirus

The US Federal Reserve took emergency action today and slashed its benchmark interest rate by a full percentage point to nearly zero and announced it would purchase more Treasury securities to encourage lending to try to offset the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It's been cut to 0.25 per cent.

The central bank said the effects of the outbreak will weigh on economic activity in the near term and pose risks to the economic outlook.

The central bank said it will keep rates at nearly zero until it feels confident the economy has weathered recent events.

Read More: Reserve Bank slashes OCR as economy takes hit from coronavirus pandemic

It comes after New Zealand's Reserve Bank also slashed the Official Cash Rate to 0.25 per cent today, a drop from the previous rate of 1 per cent.

The Reserve Bank says it'll stay at 0.25 per cent for the next 12 months

In the US, the Federal Reserve also said it will purchase $US500 billion ($NZ820 billion) of Treasury securities and $US200 billion ($NZ328 billion) of mortgage-backed securities to smooth over market disruptions that have made it hard for banks and large investors to sell Treasuries.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The disruptions bumped up the yield on the 10-year Treasury last week, an unusual move that threatens to push borrowing costs for mortgages and credit cards higher.