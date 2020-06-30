TODAY |

US family films rescue of hapless bear found swimming with jar stuck on its head

Source:  1 NEWS

The tale about Winnie the Pooh getting his head stuck in the honey pot might have been a good warning for a bear in the US state of Wisconsin.

The grateful grizzly swam off into the sunset. Source: 1 NEWS

The cub was spotted by Tricia Hurt and her family with its head stuck in a plastic jar, while the family was out fishing last weekend.

The anglers circled around for a risky rescue attempt, with the grateful grizzly swimming off into the sunset once the jar was removed.

The enticing snack inside the jar was crunchy cheese balls.

World
Animals
North America
