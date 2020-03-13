TODAY |

US extends travel ban to UK and Ireland in effort to contain coronavirus

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

The US President is set to expand his European travel ban to include Britain and Ireland as he seeks to contain the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world.

Source: Associated Press

Donald Trump originally exempted Britain and Ireland but US vice president Mike Pence announced the coronavirus travel ban will be extended at 4am GMT on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison discussed the virus pandemic this morning.

A statement from Downing Street said the two leaders updated each other on their countries’ responses to the virus and agreed to take a science-based approach to mitigate its impact.

READ MORE
What does the US/Europe coronavirus travel ban mean for Kiwis?

In the United Kingdom – in just one day, 10 more people who tested positive for the virus have died bringing the total number of deaths to 21.

The government’s chief medical adviser said the patients were all in ‘at-risk’ groups across England.

The total number of confirmed cases in the UK has reached 1,140.

World
Daniel Faitaua
Health
North America
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
12:34
Covid-19: Everyone entering New Zealand will be required to isolate, cruise ships banned
2
Australian hooker shown red card on Crusaders debut for throwing elbow
3
Man on loose after pointing gun at police, stealing police car in Otago
4
US extends travel ban to UK and Ireland in effort to contain coronavirus
5
Teenage French national missing in Auckland since last Friday
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:50

Health professionals reflect on what they learned from March 15
12:34

Covid-19: Everyone entering New Zealand will be required to isolate, cruise ships banned

R. Kelly hit with further criminal charges in New York

Coronavirus-related sports cancellations leave little to bet on in the US