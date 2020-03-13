US extends travel ban to UK and Ireland in effort to contain coronavirus

The US President is set to expand his European travel ban to include Britain and Ireland as he seeks to contain the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world.

Source: Associated Press

Donald Trump originally exempted Britain and Ireland but US vice president Mike Pence announced the coronavirus travel ban will be extended at 4am GMT on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison discussed the virus pandemic this morning.

A statement from Downing Street said the two leaders updated each other on their countries’ responses to the virus and agreed to take a science-based approach to mitigate its impact.

In the United Kingdom – in just one day, 10 more people who tested positive for the virus have died bringing the total number of deaths to 21.

The government’s chief medical adviser said the patients were all in ‘at-risk’ groups across England.