TODAY |

US extends limited reprieve on tech sales to China's Huawei

Associated Press
More From
World
Technology
Asia
North America

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said today that the United States will extend by 90 days a limited reprieve on US technology sales to Huawei.

The US government blacklisted the Chinese technology giant in May, deeming it a national security risk and restricting sales of US technology to it.

But it granted a limited temporary reprieve to support existing equipment and ease the burden on US rural internet and wireless companies. That reprieve would have expired today, had Ross not issued the extension.

The extension was announced a day after President Donald Trump said the US shouldn't be doing business with Huawei.

Ross' comments sent shares of US computer chip makers higher.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Chinese company is facing problems in New Zealand, trying to convince officials its equipment is not a security risk. Source: 1 NEWS

But Ross also announced that the US was adding 46 Huawei affiliates to the list of 69 already affected by sanctions. He also said the US has granted no special licenses that would let any US supplier sell technology to Huawei not affected by the limited reprieve.

Huawei released a statement saying today's extension "does not change the fact that Huawei has been treated unjustly." The company said the extension "won't have a substantial impact on Huawei's business either way."

Huawei is China's biggest phone maker, and sales to the company account for a significant portion of revenues for some US suppliers.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Andrew Bowater said Huawei’s competitors were not being subjected to the same levels of scrutiny. Source: 1 NEWS

Ross said the main aim of today's announcement is to give the US companies that rely on Huawei more time to transition away from reliance on its products.

"Some of the rural companies are dependent on Huawei, so we're giving them a little more time to wean themselves off," Ross said during an interview with Fox Business Network.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The White House blacklisted the company in May over national security issues. Source: Breakfast
More From
World
Technology
Asia
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:33
We take a look into whether this is fair.
Fair Go: Northland man frustrated he's got to foot bill to make sure totara trees keep clear of powerlines
2
Often maligned, Williams showed his wares as the All Blacks retained the Bledisloe Cup.
Wallabies star questions criticism levelled at SBW - 'He's given so much for the jersey'
3
The champion halfback said he was very humbled by the tribute.
Warriors humble Cooper Cronk with farewell gesture - 'Good sign that they’ve got a very good club'
4
After complaints about misleading pricing we put the workshop to the test ourselves.
Fair Go: Christchurch mechanic's workshop accused of overcharging on Sunday WOF checks
5
Ethan Bryant with 'Mark' - who apologised to him for stealing a set of mag wheels.
Tauranga man caught on camera with stolen wheels makes amends to business he stole from
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:30
Scott Dixon managed to avoid the carnage and finished second in Pocono.

Horror five-car crash on opening lap of Indycar race leaves wreckage on fire, driver taken to hospital
00:21
It was detained on suspicion of transporting oil to Syria amid a diplomatic crisis between Iran, the US and its allies.

Gibraltar rejects US pressure to hold Iranian oil tanker
00:39
The government report comers ahead of PM Boris Johnson’s meeting with European leaders.

Leaked UK government memos warn of food, drug shortages in Brexit chaos
00:34
Organisers said 1.7 million people attended a pro-democracy march in the city yesterday.

Hong Kong streets turn into rivers of umbrellas as hundreds of thousands turn out for peaceful protest