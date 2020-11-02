TODAY |

US election: Video altered to make it look like Joe Biden greeted wrong state

Source:  Associated Press

It's an awkward moment when a presidential candidate greets the audience at a rally and names the wrong state.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden holds his face mask after speaking at a rally in Minnesota. Source: Associated Press

Fortunately for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, that didn't happen to him this week, despite a widely shared video that appears to show him saying “Hello, Minnesota” to a crowd in Florida.

It turns out he was, indeed, in Minnesota. The video that was shared had been altered to change the text on a sign and the podium to refer to Tampa, Florida, instead of Minnesota.

What you need to know about this edited video and the falsehoods spreading around it:

CLAIM: Video shows Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden mistakenly saying “Hello, Minnesota” at a campaign event in Tampa, Florida.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The sign behind Biden in this video has been edited to add the words “Tampa, Florida” and remove the words “TEXT MN to 30330”. The podium has also been edited to add “FL” instead of “MN”. Original video from this event confirms that Biden was in Minnesota and addressed the correct state in his greeting.

THE FACTS: An altered video circulating widely on social media appears to show Biden making a cringeworthy mistake: addressing Minnesotans during a campaign stop across the country in Tampa, Florida.

“Hello, Minnesota!” Biden says after taking the stage. Behind him, a sign appears to read, “Tampa, Florida” and “Battle for the Soul of the Nation”.

Biden continues, “Jessica, thank you for being here, for sharing your story”. Then, the 16-second clip ends.

The video had more than 900,000 views on Twitter today and was spreading quickly the weekend before the US presidential election. However, the words on the sign and the podium in this video have been manipulated. Several sources prove that Biden did not address the wrong state in his greeting and he was indeed in Minnesota.

An original version of the video on C-SPAN shows it was taken during an October 30 campaign stop in St. Paul, Minnesota. The sign did not read “Tampa, Florida”, but instead said “TEXT MN to 30330”. The podium did not read “TEXT FL to 30330,” but instead said “TEXT MN to 30330”.

Several Associated Press images from the event provide additional proof that the sign and podium said “TEXT MN to 30330” and did not include mention of Florida.

There are other contextual clues as well. The video shows Biden wearing a thick coat for Minnesota’s cold climate. At a recent appearance in the warmer Tampa, Florida, on October 29, Biden only wore a suit jacket.

Biden’s reference to someone named Jessica in his greeting was to Jessica Intermill, a Minnesotan with rheumatoid arthritis who spoke about health care at the St. Paul event before Biden took the stage.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

World
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:50
Watch: Jacinda Ardern celebrates election win by smoking weed in latest satire puppet impression
2
Countdown launches another initiative to curb food waste, provide cheaper fruit and vege
3
One person dead after car and motorbike collide in Canterbury
4
Kelvin Davis says he won't seek Deputy Prime Minister role
5
Man suffers powerful electric shock while cutting trees on Auckland's North Shore
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Seventy-year-old pulled from rubble alive in Turkey as quake death toll hits 66
06:13

UK says four-week coronavirus lockdown may have to last longer
00:17

Man in medieval garb arrested in Canada over deadly Halloween sword attacks

Rescuers extricate 70-year-old man from collapsed building 34 hours after Turkey earthquake