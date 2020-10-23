US Election: Biden edges closer to victory, leading over Trump in Pennsylvania

Joe Biden is pushing closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to carry the White House, securing victories in the battlegrounds of Wisconsin and Michigan and narrowing US President Donald Trump’s path.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Democrat candidate is now leading over Trump in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

Earlier this morning, Biden overtook Trump in the number of ballots counted in the state, which Trump must win to have a shot at reelection. Biden leads by about 9000 votes.

The contest is still too early for The Associated Press to call. Votes in the state are still being counted.

Trump’s lead dwindled after election day when state officials began processing mail-in ballots, a form of voting that has skewed heavily in Biden’s favor.

Trump spent months claiming — without proof — that voting by mail would lead to widespread voter fraud.

If there is less than a half percentage point difference between Biden’s and Trump’s vote totals, Pennsylvania state law dictates that a recount must be held.

Earlier, Biden overtook Trump in the number of ballots counted in Georgia, a must-win state for Trump that has long been a Republican stronghold.

Thousands of ballots are still left to be counted — many in counties where the former vice president was in the lead.