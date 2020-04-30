US drug proves effective at speeding coronavirus recovery

Scientists have announced the first effective treatment against the coronavirus, an experimental drug that can speed the recovery of Covid-19 patients.

It’s the first major medical advance to come as the economic gloom caused by the pandemic deepened around the globe.

The US government says it is working to make the antiviral medication remdesivir available to patients as quickly as possible.

“What it has proven is that a drug can block this virus,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious-disease expert. “This will be the standard of care.”

Stocks surged around the world on the news, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining more than 530 points on the day, or over 2 per cent.

Still, word of the new drug came as the US government reported that American economic output is shriveling in the biggest and fastest collapse since the Great Depression.

California-based biotech company Gilead Sciences and the US government reported that in a major study, remdesivir shortened the time it takes for Covid-19 patients to recover.

Their recovery is shortened by four days on average from 15 days to 11 while there is also a trend toward fewer deaths was seen among those on the drug, Fauci said.

The study was run by the US National Institutes of Health and involved 1,063 hospitalised coronavirus patients around the world.

An effective treatment could have a profound effect on the outbreak since a vaccine is probably a year or more away.

The virus has killed over 220,000 people worldwide, including more than 60,000 confirmed deaths in the United States.

It’s led to lockdowns and other restrictions that have closed factories and other businesses around the globe.

The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that the GDP of the world’s biggest economy will plunge at a 40 per cent annual rate during the three-month period that ends in June.

Amid the economic carnage President Donald Trump was pushing to reopen the country, allowing federal social distancing guidelines to expire tomorrow, even saying he plans to travel to Arizona next week.

Trump laid out plans for returning to pre-virus normalcy despite doctors’ warnings that the country will need to embrace extended social distancing and mask-wearing.

Confirmed infections globally reached about 3.2 million, including 1 million in the US, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The true numbers of deaths and infections are believed to be much higher because of limited testing, differences in counting the dead and concealment by some governments.

Economic damage, meanwhile, is piling up around the world.

The United Nations’ main labor body predicted the world will lose the equivalent of about 305 million full-time jobs in the second quarter.

It also projected that 1.6 billion workers in the “informal economy,” including those working beyond the reach of the government, “stand in immediate danger of having their livelihoods destroyed.”

That is nearly half the global workforce of 3.3 billion people.

In Europe, almost every measure of the economy is in free fall. Figures due to be released tomorrow are expected to show a drop of about 4 per cent in the first three months of the year in the eurozone, and an even steeper hit is projected this quarter. Unemployment is expected to rise to about 8 per cent.

The figure would be worse if not for massive amounts of government aid to keep millions of workers on payrolls. Government debt is exploding to cover the costs of such relief.

“The lockdowns to contain the Covid-19 pandemic are taking an unprecedented toll on the European economy,” said Florian Hense, an economist at Berenberg Bank.

In Paris, aircraft maker Airbus reported a first-quarter loss of 852.3 million, laid off thousands of workers and sought billions in loans to pull through the crisis.

US-based rival Boeing said it is cutting 10 per cent of its workforce and reducing the production rate of commercial jets.

Italy’s credit rating was lowered in the first downgrade of a major economy as a result of the crisis. Its rating stands just one level above junk bond status. Italy expects its economy to shrink 8 per cent this year.

Germany’s economy minister said the government is projecting a contraction of about 11 percent in GDP by the end of the quarter. But he also predicted a sharp recovery in 2021.

In other developments, Britain raised its death toll to more than 26,000 after adding more than 3,800 nursing home deaths that were previously not included.

With the crisis easing in places like Italy, France and Spain, European governments are making adjustments in their transportation networks to get economies running again without setting off a second wave of infections.