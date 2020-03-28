TODAY |

US doctor releases scans of lungs ravaged by coronavirus as warning to others

Source:  1 NEWS

Health officials in the US have released a 3D video showing how Covid-19's damaging the lungs of a generally healthy 59-year-old man with high blood pressure.

The shows how rapidly and aggressively covid-19 spreads, even in younger patients. Source: 1 NEWS

He'd shown no symptoms just days earlier.

The lungs are in translucent blue with areas marked in yellow representing the infected and inflamed parts of the organ.

The doctor behind it says it's clear damage isn't just in a single area, but covers big parts of both lungs and shows how rapidly and aggressively the virus spreads even in younger patients.

Healthy lungs would have none of the yellow bits in the scan.

The hospital - which usually uses the technology for cancer screening - says it wants the world to see just how dangerous the coronavirus is.

