TODAY |

US doctor accused of murder in 25 patient overdose deaths

Associated Press
More From
World
Health
North America
Crime and Justice

A critical care doctor was arrested and charged with murder today in the deaths of 25 hospital patients who authorities say were deliberately given overdoses of painkillers.

The charges against Dr William Husel, 43, form one of the biggest murder cases ever brought against a health care professional in the US.

He pleaded not guilty to 25 counts of murder, and a judge set bail at NZ$1.5 million.

Husel was fired from the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System in December and stripped of his medical licence after the allegations against him began to surface. An internal hospital investigation found he had ordered potentially fatal drug doses for dozens of patients over his five years at the hospital.

A lawyer for Husel has said he did not intend to kill anyone.

The motive remains unclear. Though many of the patients were seriously ill, hospital officials said some might have improved with treatment, and police Sergeant Terry McConnell said none of the families who talked with police believed that what happened was "mercy treatment."

Franklin County prosecutor Ron O'Brien said there are no plans to charge other staff members.

More than two dozen wrongful death lawsuits have been filed against the doctor and the hospital system. Mount Carmel has publicly apologised and settled some of the cases for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Mount Carmel has said it should have investigated and taken action against Husel more quickly. It said that the doctor wasn't removed from patient care until four weeks after concerns about him were raised last fall, and that three patients died during that gap after receiving excessive doses he ordered.

Hospital officials have said all employees who had a role in administering medication to the victims have been removed from patient care as a precaution.

All told, 48 nurses and pharmacists were reported to their respective professional boards. Thirty of those employees were put on leave, and 18 no longer work there, including some who left years ago, officials said.

In one of the biggest such cases on record, Donald Harvey, a former nurse's aide dubbed the Angel of Death, confessed in 1987 to killing 37 people, most of them hospital patients, over the span of two decades in Ohio and Kentucky.

Former critical care doctor William Husel. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Health
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
07:06
John Campbell issued trespass notice while investigating $500 a week West Auckland caravan park declared unfit for children
2
Momena Shoma
Bangladeshi student jailed for at least 31 years after stabbing Melbourne homestay host
3
Aucklanders to ride public transport for free on June 23, as AT celebrates 100 million trips
4
The Opposition leader does, however, agree that multinationals need to be taxed, he told Breakfast today.
Tax on multinational companies would pale in comparison to tax burdens on Kiwis - Bridges
5
Williamson looked out for certain until replays showed Mushfiqur Rahim got too excited with the dismissal.
Bangladesh wicketkeeper's game-changing howler gives Williamson, Black Caps lifeline in chaotic World Cup clash
MORE FROM
World
MORE
WWII enthusiasts watch French and British parachutists jumping during a commemorative parachute jump over Sannerville, Normandy, Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Extensive commemorations are being held in the U.K. and France to honor the nearly 160,000 troops from Britain, the United States, Canada and other nations who landed in Normandy on June 6, 1944 in history's biggest amphibious invasion. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

World leaders join Queen for 75th D-Day commemorations

Staff monitor fishing vessels in real time at a state-of-the-art surveillance centre in Bangkok, Thailand.

UN agencies urge stronger efforts to stop illegal fishing
03:50
Zac Morton and Matthys Wessles go the extra mile for Jacob Lane.

Teens rewarded for dedication to mate with muscular dystrophy

"Trump baby" to fly over Dublin during President's first visit