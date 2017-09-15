US Democrat senator caught on tape discussing his advice to rival President Trump

Top US Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer has been caught on a hot microphone recounting the advice he's giving to President Donald Trump.

Schumer told a colleague that he told Trump that "you're much better off if you can sometimes step right and sometimes step left".

The remarks took place on the Senate floor and were captured by Senate TV.

The Senate Minority Leader said Trump "likes me" but it was unclear from the video to whom Schumer was talking.

Sounding pleased, Schumer predicted, "Oh, it's going to work out, and it will make us more productive, too."