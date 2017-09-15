 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

World


US Democrat senator caught on tape discussing his advice to rival President Trump

share

Source:

Associated Press

Top US Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer has been caught on a hot microphone recounting the advice he's giving to President Donald Trump.

Chuck Schumer was caught on his hot mic recounting his advice to Donald Trump.
Source: Associated Press

Schumer told a colleague that he told Trump that "you're much better off if you can sometimes step right and sometimes step left".

The remarks took place on the Senate floor and were captured by Senate TV.

The Senate Minority Leader said Trump "likes me" but it was unclear from the video to whom Schumer was talking.

Sounding pleased, Schumer predicted, "Oh, it's going to work out, and it will make us more productive, too."

Schumer is trying to work out a deal with Trump to give legal protections to immigrants known as "dreamers" who were illegally brought to the country as children.

Related

Politics

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
The dog was in the Invercargill City Council’s dog pound.

Graphic video: Council impounded dog shot then stomped on four times by animal control officer

00:58
2
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

00:15
3
Days after launching a tax ad that forced Labour into tax backdown, National is at it again.

Watch: National launches NEW Labour attack ad 'let's tax this'

4
Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA start their race five match up of the 35th America's Cup challenger series. Bermuda. 27/5/2017 Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Oracle say no to 2021 America's Cup - report

01:37
5
Sirens ring out in northern Japan moments after North Korea launches missile towards island.

Watch: Raw video captures siren for Hokkaido residents to take cover as missile flies towards them


00:24
The Crown Range road has been closed after a slip covered both lanes.

Watch: Large boulders block Otago's Crown Range road after massive slip

There are reports of roofs and slips in the area.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from 12pm.

01:37
Sirens ring out in northern Japan moments after North Korea launches missile towards island.

Watch: Raw video captures siren for Hokkaido residents to take cover as missile flies towards them

Sirens ring out in northern Japan moments after North Korea launches missile towards island.

04:45
NEWS’ Political Editor says "everything is so tight" next week’s TVNZ Leaders Debate will be very important.

Watch: How Ardern 'controls agenda over next few days crucial' after tax policy U-turn – Corin Dann

1 NEWS' Political Editor says "everything is so tight" and next week's TVNZ Leaders Debate will be very important.

05:10
National’s Finance spokesman says Labour’s claim National will introduce a fuel tax is "made up".

Watch: Steven Joyce slams Labour's tax policy U-turn - 'A bit of a shambles now, it keeps changing every day'

National's Finance spokesman says Labour's claim National will introduce a fuel tax is "made up".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 