US 'crushing' Covid-19, Donald Trump claims at rally

Speaking to a crowd of thousands in Pennsylvania today, US President Donald Trump declared that the United States was "crushing" the coronavirus.

"This is an election between a Trump super recovery and a Biden depression. You will have a depression the likes of which you have never seen," Trump said in Erie. 

He claimed competitor Joe Biden would be "willing to lock you down".

"The Biden lockdown will crush America. We will crush the virus, we're doing that. We're crushing the virus," he said.

"If you want depression, doom and despair, vote for Sleepy Joe. And boredom."

But the president's pitch that he should lead the rebuilding of an economy ravaged by the pandemic has been overshadowed by a series of fights. 

In the last two days, he has attacked the nation's leading infectious disease expert and a venerable TV news magazine, while suggesting that the nation was tired of talking about a virus that has killed more than 220,000 Americans.

