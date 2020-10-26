TODAY |

US crews obliterate basketball-sized 'murder hornet' nest in Washington

Source:  1 NEWS

Murder hornets’ stings can be fatal to humans, and they’re capable of killing thousands of bees. If left to spread, they can wreak havoc on the food chain. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The hornets can kill thousands of honey bees within a few hours. Source: US ABC

That’s why US officials are racing to capture the Asian giant hornet - the so-called "murder hornet" - after the first known nest was found in Seattle, Washington.

It comes several months after the US first found the insect on its shores. 

The capture was weeks in the making, with entomologists attaching a tag to the hornet with dental floss, hoping one would lead them to the nest. 

Sven Spichiger, Washington State Department of Agriculture managing entomologist, said the insect then led them back to where they’d come from. 

“Only a few Asian giant hornets can take out 30,000 healthy honey bees in just a matter of a few hours,” he said.

Authorities then sealed off the basketball-sized nest, then vacuumed more than 100 of the pests out. 

World
Animals
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:33
Calls for Reserve Bank and Government to take control of increasing house prices
2
Billy Te Kahika's NZPP and Jami-Lee Ross's Advance NZ go their separate ways
3
Main road to Auckland Airport shuts down this week
4
Oxford Covid-19 vaccine could be given to some before Christmas - researchers
5
Women subject to 'unacceptable treatment' on Sydney flight after newborn found abandoned in Doha airport
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Skirmishes between Trump supporters and opponents break out in New York rally

Foreign students show less zeal for US since Donald Trump took over

Women subject to 'unacceptable treatment' on Sydney flight after newborn found abandoned in Doha airport

UK doctors demand free meals for vulnerable kids as Covid-19 fuels hunger