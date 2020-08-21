TODAY |

US Covid-19 cases top six million as Americans prepare for Thanksgiving over Zoom

Source:  Associated Press

As the summer of Covid draws to a close in the US and Covid-19 cases reach 6 million, many experts fear an even bleaker autumn and suggest American families should start planning for Thanksgiving by Zoom.

Pedestrians wear protective masks as they walk in Times Square. Source: Associated Press

The virus is now blamed for over 180,000 deaths and 6 million confirmed infections in the US - worldwide, the death toll is put at almost 850,000, with over 25 million cases.

The US is recording on average about 900 deaths a day from Covid-19, and newly-confirmed infections per day are running at about 42,000, down from their peak in mid-July, when cases were topping out at over 70,000.

Because of the many uncertainties, public health scientists say it’s easier to forecast the weather on Thanksgiving Day than to predict how the US coronavirus crisis will play out this autumn - but school reopenings, holiday travel and more indoor activity because of colder weather could all separately increase transmission of the virus and combine in ways that could multiply the threat, they say.

Here's one way it could go: As more schools open for in-person instruction and more college students return to campuses, small clusters of cases could widen into outbreaks in late September. Public fatigue over mask rules and other restrictions could stymie efforts to slow these infections.

A few weeks later, widening outbreaks could start to strain hospitals. If a bad flu season peaks in October, as happened in 2009, the pressure on the health care system could result in higher daily death tolls from the coronavirus.

Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has said that scenario is his biggest fear.

One certainty is that the virus will still be around, said Jarad Niemi, a disease-modeling expert at Iowa State University.

“We will not have a vaccine yet and we will not have enough infected individuals for herd immunity to be helpful,” Mr Niemi said.

Fall may feel like a roller coaster of stop-and-start restrictions, as communities react to climbing hospital cases, said University of Texas disease modeler Lauren Ancel Meyers.

Everyone should get a flu shot, she said, because if flu spreads widely, hospitals will begin to buckle and “that will compound the threat of Covid.

"The decisions we make today will fundamentally impact the safety and feasibility of what we can do next month and by Thanksgiving," Meyers said.

Several vaccines are in advanced testing, and researchers hope to have results later this year. But even if a vaccine is declared safe and effective by year’s end, as some expect, there won’t be enough for everyone who wants it right away.

Several companies are developing rapid, at-home tests, which conceivably could be used by families before a Thanksgiving gathering, but none has yet won approval.

More than 90 million adults are over 65 or have health problems, putting them in higher danger of severe consequences if they get sick with the coronavirus. Many of them and their families are starting to decide whether to book holiday flights.

