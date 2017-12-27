 

US couple delivers Christmas Day baby on side of road

Source:

Associated Press

A Minnesota couple delivered their baby on the side of a road while rushing to the hospital on Christmas Day, just two minutes after the mother's water broke.

In this Dec. 25, 2017 photo, Hannah Lindeman holds her newborn daughter, Poppy, in her hospital room at United Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. Sitting behind Hannah is her husband, Taylor. The Minnesota couple delivered their baby on the side of a frigid road while they were rushing to the hospital on Christmas Day. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)

Hannah Lindeman holds her newborn daughter, Poppy, in her hospital room at United Hospital in St Paul, Minnesota. Sitting behind Hannah is her husband, Taylor.

Taylor and Hannah Lindeman told the Star Tribune that they were forced to pull over along Highway 8 at the edge of Chisago City and Wyoming to wait for an ambulance.

Taylor Lindeman says they were on the way to a St Paul hospital in minus-19C weather, but the baby "had other plans."

Hannah Lindeman gave birth to a daughter, Poppy, in the car's front passenger seat.

A police officer arrived shortly after the birth and tied off the umbilical cord with a shoelace from Hannah's boot.

The couple expects to return home from United Hospital on Wednesday.

