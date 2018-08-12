TODAY |

US couple who claimed Roundup caused cancer awarded $3 billion by court

Associated Press
More From
World
North America

A US jury ordered agribusiness giant Monsanto Co. to pay a combined A$2.05 billion (NZ$3.12 billion) to a couple who claimed the company's popular weed killer Roundup Ready caused their cancers.

The Oakland jury today delivered Monsanto's third such loss in California since August.

Alva and Alberta Pilliod claimed they used Roundup for more than 30 years to landscape their home and other properties. They were both diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

A federal jury in San Francisco previously ordered the weed killer maker to pay a man $80 million (NZ$121.7 million) and a San Francisco jury in August awarded $289 million (NZ$434 million) to a former greenskeeper, though a judge later reduced it.

The trials were the first of an estimated 13,000 lawsuits against Monsanto.

German chemical giant Bayer owns Monsanto and said it will appeal.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    It comes after a landmark court ruling in the US saw Monsanto ordered to pay hundreds of millions of dollars for causing a man’s cancer. Source: 1 NEWS

      Your playlist will load after this ad

      A US Superior Court awarded $440m to a man who alleged heavy contact with the weed killer caused his cancer. Source: 1 NEWS
      More From
      World
      North America
      MOST
      POPULAR STORIES
      1
      Guest on Jeremy Kyle show found dead a week after filming
      2
      Texas A&M runner Infinite Tucker put it all on the line to get the gold against college teammate Robert Grant.
      Watch: US hurdler pulls out 'Superman' dive at finish line, faceplants landing to win gold
      3
      Leigh Buttar thought she was covered when bad weather meant she missed her cruise from Brisbane.
      Southland woman wins travel insurance battle after company had refused to pay
      4
      Previously it wasn’t allowed due to health and safety reasons.
      Supermarket chain will now let customers bring own containers for over-the-counter foods
      5
      FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, chats with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The United States and China are scheduled Thursday, May 9, 2019, to resume talks to try to back off an escalating trade war. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
      Deepening its trade war with US, China announces higher tariffs
      MORE FROM
      World
      MORE

      Swedish prosecutors to reopen rape case against WikiLeaks' Julian Assange
      00:28
      Borce Ristevski, who admitted the manslaughter of wife Karen, has never explained how he killed her.

      Australian man who killed Kiwi wife Karen Ristevski in jail sentence appeal
      01:45
      His visit comes as a group of Torres Strait islanders have filed a lawsuit against the Australian government saying it's failed to act on climate change.

      Torres Strait islanders take legal action against Australian government over failure to act on climate change
      Selection of lottery balls.

      Aussie Lotto winner pockets $1 million after using numbers from a dream