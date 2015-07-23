US couple caught allegedly using drone to deliver drugs

Authorities say a Southern California couple used a drone to allegedly deliver illegal drugs to their customers.

Benjamin Baldassarre and Ashley Carroll, of Riverside, were charged today with possessing controlled substances for sale and child endangerment.

It's unclear if they have attorneys who can comment on the charges.

Police arrested the couple last Friday after neighbours suspected they were selling drugs.

Authorities say they allegedly drone delivered drugs to customers at a nearby parking lot. The customers would then drive by the couple's home and throw their payments on the lawn.

The child endangerment charges were filed because Baldassarre's 9-year-old daughter lived in the home, where police allegedly found syringes and drugs believed to include methamphetamine, LSD-laced candy and powdered fentanyl.