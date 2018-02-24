 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


US couple who allegedly starved and shackled their 13 children plead not guilty

share

Source:

Associated Press

A Southern California couple suspected of starving and shackling some of their 13 children pleaded not guilty today to new charges of child abuse.

The Californian couple were arrested last month when one of their children escaped and called 911.
Source: Associated Press

David and Louise Turpin previously entered not-guilty pleas to torture and a raft of other charges and are being held on a $16 million (NZD) bail.

Louise Turpin also pleaded not guilty to a new count of felony assault.

Louise Turpin, dressed in a blouse and blazer, looked intently at more than a dozen reporters in the courtroom.

David Turpin, wearing a blazer, tie and black-rimmed glasses, kept his eyes on the judge during the hearing.

Both said little except to agree to a May preliminary hearing.

The couple was arrested last month after their 17-year-old daughter escaped from the family's home in Perris, California, and called 911.

Authorities said the home reeked of human waste and evidence of starvation was obvious, with the oldest sibling weighing only 37 kilograms.

The case drew international media attention and shocked neighbours who said they rarely saw the children, who appeared to be skinny, pale and reserved.

Authorities said the abuse was so long-running the children's growth was stunted.

They said the couple shackled the children to furniture as punishment and had them live a nocturnal lifestyle.

The children, who range in age from 2 to 29, were hospitalised immediately after their rescue and since then Riverside County authorities, who obtained temporary conservatorship over the adults, have declined to discuss their whereabouts or condition.

Related

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Lisa Marie Presley

Elvis Presley's daughter who inherited $137m, tells court she's broke


2

Heavy rain and strong winds predicted to hit central and southern New Zealand

01:49
3
The Seven Sharp hosts had a revealing look back at their teen years, after two Kiwi 16-year-olds won bronze at the Olympics.

'I got a sniff you were up to something' - Jeremy Wells and Hilary Barry release each other's teen pictures

4
A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle

Fatal car and tractor crash leaves one dead in Waikato

00:51
5
Campus Cop John Woodhouse, challenged Otago students to a push-up challenge, and won.

University of Otago Campus Cop shows students 'strong arm of the law'

00:31
The Blues skipper is backing his team in their Super Rugby opener in Dunedin.

Super Rugby: Campbell Burnes' picks for the opening round of Super Rugby action

Burnes has broken down this week's two local derbies and the Hurricanes' long flight to South Africa.

01:56
The Crown says evidence against Sainey Marong is overwhelming.

Jury finds man guilty of strangling, murdering Christchurch sex worker Renee Duckmanton

The High Court jury took 50 minutes to return its verdict.

Beautiful orange umbrella and chair on the white sand beach

This summer set to officially be the hottest on record in New Zealand

Barring a run of "unprecedentdly cold" remaining days of the season, this summer will eclipse a record held for more than 80 years, says NIWA.

00:15
The 16-year-old ended New Zealand's 26-year medal drought at the Winter Games with her run in the Ladies Big Air final.

Watch: Beaming Zoi Sadowski-Synnott awarded bronze medal after historic Winter Olympics performance

The 16-year-old ended New Zealand's 26-year medal drought at the Winter Games with her run in the Ladies Big Air final.

04:42
Filipa Payne says New Zealanders on the remote Australian island are in conditions worse than prison.

'Worse than prison' - Kiwi visiting detainees on Australia's Christmas Island to tell her story

Hundreds of New Zealand citizens have been flown thousands of kilometres from their homes in Australia and locked up.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 