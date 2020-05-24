TODAY |

US could reach 100,000 new Covid-19 cases a day, says Dr Anthony Fauci

Source:  Associated Press

Dr Anthony Fauci said coronavirus cases could grow to 100,000 a day in the US if Americans don’t start following public health recommendations.

Pedestrians wear protective masks as they walk in Times Square. Source: Associated Press

The nation’s leading infectious disease expert made the remark at a Senate hearing on reopening schools and workplaces.

Asked to forecast the outcome of recent surges in some states, Fauci said he can’t make an accurate prediction but believes it will be “very disturbing.”

“We are now having 40-plus-thousand new cases a day. I would not be surprised if we go up to to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around, and so I am very concerned,” said Fauci, infectious disease chief at the National Institutes of Health.

Fauci said areas seeing recent outbreaks are putting the entire nation at risk, including areas that have made progress in reducing Covid-19 cases. He cited recent video footage of people socialising in crowds, often without masks, and otherwise ignoring safety guidelines.

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Parents of newborns get four more weeks of paid parental leave in NZ, starting today
2
John Campbell challenges Todd Muller on how National would open New Zealand's borders
3
'We need to be alert' - Virologist says new flu virus in China needs to be monitored closely
4
Another flu virus detected in China that poses risk of pandemic
5
As new petrol tax starts today, here's what it'll mean for your wallet
MORE FROM
World
MORE

China approves contentious Hong Kong national security law
01:54

Dean Barker out of isolation as American Magic become first America’s Cup challenger on NZ soil

Queensland opening its border to all states apart from Victoria
00:34

US family films rescue of hapless bear found swimming with jar stuck on its head