US could reach 100,000 new Covid-19 cases a day, says Dr Anthony Fauci

Dr Anthony Fauci said coronavirus cases could grow to 100,000 a day in the US if Americans don’t start following public health recommendations.

Pedestrians wear protective masks as they walk in Times Square. Source: Associated Press

The nation’s leading infectious disease expert made the remark at a Senate hearing on reopening schools and workplaces.

Asked to forecast the outcome of recent surges in some states, Fauci said he can’t make an accurate prediction but believes it will be “very disturbing.”

“We are now having 40-plus-thousand new cases a day. I would not be surprised if we go up to to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around, and so I am very concerned,” said Fauci, infectious disease chief at the National Institutes of Health.