US cops scramble to rescue chickens jaywalking on highway

It was a race against the "cluck" as California Highway Patrol officers scrambled to rescue nearly 20 chickens that ran through highway lanes near Los Angeles.

The CHP says the birds blocked a portion of Interstate 605 in the Norwalk area Tuesday morning (local time) after their cage fell from the back of a truck.

The agency tweeted photos and video of the chickens in lanes and a motorcycle officer collecting them.

Officers managed to rescue 17 birds. Two died.

One tweet asked: "Why DID the chickens cross the road? Because they obviously did not want to become 'fast food' on an LA area freeway, of course!"