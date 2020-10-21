US cop whose injury led to shooting death of Breonna Taylor says protestors are misinformed

A US police officer injured in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor has today broken his silence, saying he is frustrated at "misinformation" over the incident that sparked protests around the country.

Officers had a “no-knock" warrant to search Taylor's apartment for drugs when she was shot and killed on March 13 of this year.

However, the officers involved in the incident say they did announce themselves and were then fired upon by Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who fired a gunshot at them, hitting officer Jonathan Mattingly in the leg, before police returned fire.

Walker, who has a licence to carry the gun, has said he didn't hear a knock and thought they were being burglarised.

Mattingly sat down with ABC News for an exclusive interview today to tell his side of the story.

"There was so much misinformation out, all these false narratives," said Mattingly, who fired his weapon six times during the raid.

"This is not relatable to George Floyd. It's nothing like it. This is not Ahmaud Arbery, it's nothing like it.

"It's not a race thing, like people wanna try to make it to be. This is the point where we're doing our job, we return fire. This is not us hunting somebody down, not kneeling on a neck. This is nothing like that."

The state attorney general said the investigation showed officers were acting in self-defence when they responded to gunfire from Taylor's boyfriend.

A single officer was charged with wanton endangerment for shooting into apartments neighbouring Taylor's, but none of the officer's were charged over her death leading to more protests.