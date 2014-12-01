US cop facing charges after slamming anti-masker to ground at grocery store

A Baltimore police detective is facing criminal charges after authoritiessay he slammed to the ground a man who refused to wear a face mask inside a grocery store.

Prosecutors said Detective Andre Pringle was stationed at a grocery store in West Baltimore in spring when 25-year-old Brandon Walker entered the store with a mask on top of his head but not covering his face, The Baltimore Sun reports.

A mask mandate was in effect because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Prosecutors say Walker yelled and cursed as he escorted him outside of the store. Once outside, Pringle slammed Walker to the ground face first.

The police detective has been charged with a misdemeanor assault charge. Pringle's attorney, Chaz Ball, declined to comment to the newspaper.