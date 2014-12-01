TODAY |

US cop facing charges after slamming anti-masker to ground at grocery store

Source:  Associated Press

A Baltimore police detective is facing criminal charges after authoritiessay he slammed to the ground a man who refused to wear a face mask inside a grocery store.

United States police car.

Prosecutors said Detective Andre Pringle was stationed at a grocery store in West Baltimore in spring when 25-year-old Brandon Walker entered the store with a mask on top of his head but not covering his face, The Baltimore Sun reports.

A mask mandate was in effect because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Prosecutors say Walker yelled and cursed as he escorted him outside of the store. Once outside, Pringle slammed Walker to the ground face first.

The police detective has been charged with a misdemeanor assault charge. Pringle's attorney, Chaz Ball, declined to comment to the newspaper.

Walker was charged with multiple crimes, including resisting arrest and assault. Those charges were dropped in November. He pleaded guilty to violating orders under a state of emergency and was put on probation.

World
North America
Coronavirus Pandemic
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Teenager missing from Rhythm and Vines festival found dead
2
Where to watch New Year's fireworks show in Auckland
3
Police seek clues to Palmerston North brawl in which unconscious man was kicked in the head
4
'I felt this bang in my calf' - Pete Bethune recounts near-death encounter with snake in Costa Rica
5
Māori Party co-leader heads to Waikeria Prison with offer to help negotiate, as stand-off continues
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Neymar representatives deny links to huge multiday party in Brazil flouting Covid-19 warnings
01:11

Iwi to send elder to still-under-siege Waikeria Prison in bid to end unrest

Downtown hitmaker Petula Clark shocked that song played before Nashville bombing
00:33

'Well-preserved' extinct woolly rhino, dating back to Ice Age, uncovered in Siberia