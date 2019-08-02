US cop drags woman, 65, from car and tasers her after she refuses to sign for broken tail light

Warning: Some people may find the video distressing.

Body camera video shows a police officer shooting a 65-year-old Oklahoma woman with a stun gun after she allegedly refused to sign a ticket for a broken taillight, drove away and then kicked the officer while she is taken into custody.

Kingfisher County records indicate Debra Hamil of Guthrie, Oklahoma, pleaded not guilty July 17 to felony assault and battery on a police officer and misdemeanor resisting arrest. The records don't indicate whether she is represented by an attorney.

Video of the encounter shows a Cashion, Oklahoma, police officer asking the woman to sign an $80 ticket and then ordering her to exit her pickup truck when she refuses.