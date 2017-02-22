US cop answers young girl's plea for maths homework help

A US police department is being praised for their approachability after a young girl's homework queries were answered by a helpful cop.

Lena Draper, 10, had her homework queries answered by one helpful police officer in Ohio last week. Source: Facebook: Molly Draper

A police officer in Marion, Ohio responded to 10-year-old Lena Draper's message to the department's Facebook page asking for help.

"I am having trouble with my homework, could you help me?" she asked.

Officer BJ Gruber responded to her call for help, hoping she needed help with a subject like history, BBC News reports.

Unfortunately for Lt Gruber it was a few complicated maths problems Lena needed help with.

Molly Draper, Lena's mother shared screenshots of the conversation to Facebook on Friday, which have since been shared thousands of times.

"Thank you, Marion, Ohio Police Department, for truly building relationships with the community," Ms Draper wrote.

The Marion Police Department responded to the positive response on Twitter.

"We are nailing our goals of increasing trust, transparency and being approachable," the department wrote.

However their maths skills may need a bit of improving after many pointed out the answer given for the second question was incorrect.