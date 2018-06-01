 

US controversially imposes metal trade tariffs on Europe, Canada, Mexico

A 25 per cent tax on steel and a 10 per cent tax on aluminium will start from today.
New photo: Eagle eyed fans spot Queen's secret never-before-seen pic of Harry and Meghan (close ups inside)

02:17
Wickstead has felt a backlash against the comments she reportedly made to the Daily Mail.

Most read: Kiwi fashion designer Emilia Wickstead gets herself in hot water with frank comments about Meghan Markle’s wedding dress

00:33
Super Rugby stars are celebrating cultural diversity in round 16 by challenging people to pronounce their names correctly.

NZ Rugby's 'Say My Name' video branded as 'rip off' by Polynesian group

Live stream: Breakfast

Street prostitute standing by the car

NZ sex workers undercut by illegal foreign prostitutes

Workers in the industry say they are being crowded out and undercut by immigrants, who are charging half the rates of their New Zealand counterparts.

01:45
Peden is accused of bullying and an inappropriate relationship with an athlete.

High Performance Sport NZ announces formal investigation into allegations against former Cycling NZ coach Anthony Peden

00:29
Police received calls about a shooting at Whakaaratamaiti Marae this afternoon.

Police say ‘nothing to indicate anyone has been shot’ after armed call out in Putaruru

Multiple calls about a shooting at a local marae were received this afternoon.

Mount Ngauruhoe and the Rangipo Desert, Tongariro National Park, New Zealand

What does the winter weather have in store for you? There's good and bad news in NIWA's latest outlook

Find out all the information for your region in NIWA's May to July outlook.

00:26
A 12-year-old girl, a passenger, died at the scene and the 15-year-old male driver died later in hospital.

Police chases: Teens can't think like adults - psychologist

When police start chasing with their lights and sirens going, a young person's brain goes into flight-or-fight mode, psychologist Dougal Sutherland says.


 
