US confirms embassy move to Jerusalem by end of 2019

US Vice President Mike Pence told Israel's parliament on Monday (local time) that the US embassy will move to Jerusalem by the end of 2019, receiving a rousing ovation as he pledged to barrel ahead with a plan that has set off weeks of unrest and thrown US peace efforts into disarray.

The plan to accelerate the move of the embassy, announced in the first address of a sitting American vice president to the Knesset, marked the highlight of Pence's three-day visit to Israel celebrating President Donald Trump's decision last month to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

"The United States has chosen fact over fiction - and fact is the only true foundation for a just and lasting peace," Pence said.

"Jerusalem is Israel's capital and as such President Trump has directed the State Department to immediately begin preparations to move the United States embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem," he said.

Pence's speech drew an angry denunciation from the Palestinians, with chief negotiator Saeb Erekat saying it "has proven that the US administration is part of the problem rather than the solution."

Yet Pence, in an interview with The Associated Press after the speech, said he remained hopeful that the Palestinians would re-enter negotiations. "Our message to President (Mahmoud) Abbas and the Palestinian Authority is the door's open."

"The door's open. President Trump is absolutely committed to doing everything the United States can to achieve a peace agreement that brings an end to decades of conflict."

The embassy is to be opened in an existing US facility that will be "retrofitted" to meet safety and security requirements, Undersecretary of State Steve Goldstein told reporters in Washington. He said Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had yet to sign off on the safety plan for the new facility but would do so in coming weeks.

The most likely location is in Jerusalem's Arnona neighbourhood in a modern building that currently handles US consular affairs like issuing passports, birth certificates and travel visas, said a US official.

A group of Arab lawmakers voiced their displeasure by raising banners saying "Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine" and heckling Pence at the beginning of his address. They were forcibly removed from the plenum.