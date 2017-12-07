 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


US confirms embassy move to Jerusalem by end of 2019

share

Source:

Associated Press

US Vice President Mike Pence told Israel's parliament on Monday (local time) that the US embassy will move to Jerusalem by the end of 2019, receiving a rousing ovation as he pledged to barrel ahead with a plan that has set off weeks of unrest and thrown US peace efforts into disarray.

The plan to accelerate the move of the embassy, announced in the first address of a sitting American vice president to the Knesset, marked the highlight of Pence's three-day visit to Israel celebrating President Donald Trump's decision last month to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

"The United States has chosen fact over fiction - and fact is the only true foundation for a just and lasting peace," Pence said.

Palestinians and supporters gathered at Auckland's Aotea Square to protest against the US President's decision.
Source: 1 NEWS

"Jerusalem is Israel's capital and as such President Trump has directed the State Department to immediately begin preparations to move the United States embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem," he said.

Pence's speech drew an angry denunciation from the Palestinians, with chief negotiator Saeb Erekat saying it "has proven that the US administration is part of the problem rather than the solution."

Yet Pence, in an interview with The Associated Press after the speech, said he remained hopeful that the Palestinians would re-enter negotiations. "Our message to President (Mahmoud) Abbas and the Palestinian Authority is the door's open."

"The door's open. President Trump is absolutely committed to doing everything the United States can to achieve a peace agreement that brings an end to decades of conflict."

Its director is now calling for the New Zealand government to do the same.
Source: 1 NEWS

The embassy is to be opened in an existing US facility that will be "retrofitted" to meet safety and security requirements, Undersecretary of State Steve Goldstein told reporters in Washington. He said Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had yet to sign off on the safety plan for the new facility but would do so in coming weeks.

The most likely location is in Jerusalem's Arnona neighbourhood in a modern building that currently handles US consular affairs like issuing passports, birth certificates and travel visas, said a US official.

A group of Arab lawmakers voiced their displeasure by raising banners saying "Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine" and heckling Pence at the beginning of his address. They were forcibly removed from the plenum.

The main Arab party in the Israeli parliament warned that it would boycott Pence. Its leader, Ayman Odeh, vowed they would not provide a "silent backdrop" to a man he called a "dangerous racist."

Related

Middle East

North America

President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One, Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to Palm Beach International Airport, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Guatemala announces move of Israel embassy to Jerusalem as first nation to follow Trump

02:30
The US President has put on notice any nations looking to oppose the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

NZ won't be intimidated by Donald Trump's belligerent stance on Jerusalem

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:26
1
The pair will tie the knot at St George’s Chapel in Windsor later this year.

Another royal engagement! Princess Eugenie to wed just months after Prince Harry

01:08
2
The National Party leader said the announcement of the PM’s pregnancy was “fantastic”.

Bill English hopes 'rest of us don't put too much pressure' on Jacinda Ardern during pregnancy and after baby's birth

00:29
3
Ben Laughlin and Jake Weatherald pulled off the sensational boundary catch to send Dwayne Bravo on his way.

Pair of flying Strikers outfielders combine for 'greatest catch you'll ever see' in big BBL win over Renegades

00:27
4
Kotex says it's the first two cases it's been made aware of since launching the brand.

Second toxic shock case in a week possibly linked to tampons

01:56
5
The National Party leader said he hoped Waitangi Treaty ground trustees could take control of any trouble this year.

More 'dignified' celebrations at Waitangi would make it a day 'New Zealanders are proud of' - Bill English

00:33
Professor Sally Casswell says alcohol tax is still too low and the taxpayer is paying for people harmed by alcohol.

Health expert calls for alcohol prices and bar licence fees to increase, saying taxpayers shouldn't be footing the bill

"The people who drink very little ... are picking up the tab," says Professor Sally Casswell.

01:08
The National Party leader said the announcement of the PM’s pregnancy was “fantastic”.

Bill English hopes 'rest of us don't put too much pressure' on Jacinda Ardern during pregnancy and after baby's birth

The National Party leader says the Prime Minister's pregnancy is "fantastic".


01:56
The National Party leader said he hoped Waitangi Treaty ground trustees could take control of any trouble this year.

More 'dignified' celebrations at Waitangi would make it a day 'New Zealanders are proud of' - Bill English

National's leader says recent controversies have been "just kind of bored people".

00:30
Police are speaking with a woman following this afternoon's incident in Riccarton.

Woman charged with attempted murder over Christchurch stabbing

The 58-year-old is set to appear in the Christchurch District Court today.

02:04
Gold Coast-bound Alethea Boon will go to her third Games, this time in a new sport.

Gymnast turned weightlifter overcomes serious injury to make Commonwealth Games return

After making her debut 20 years ago, Alethea Boon will get another shot, in another sport, on the Gold Coast.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 