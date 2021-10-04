US condemns Chinese activities near Taiwan

The Chinese military flew 16 warplanes over waters south of Taiwan on Sunday as the United States expressed concern about what it called China's “provocative military action” near the self-governing island that China claims.

United States President Joe Biden delivers remarks at an event in the South Court Auditorium at the White House. Source: Associated Press

China sent 38 warplanes into the area on Friday and 39 aircraft on Saturday, the most in a single day since Taiwan began releasing reports on the flights in September 2020.

The flights came in daytime and nighttime sorties, and it wasn't clear if China was planning more flights.

A statement from US State Department spokesperson Ned Price warned that China's military activity near Taiwan risks miscalculation and undermines regional peace and stability.

“We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan,” the statement said.

Two Chinese SU-30 fighter jets take off from an unspecified location to fly a patrol over the South China Sea. Source: Associated Press

It added that the United States, Taiwan's biggest supplier of arms, would continue to help the government maintain a sufficient self-defense capability.

China and Taiwan split in 1949 during a civil war in which the Communists took control of mainland China and the rival Nationalists set up a government on Taiwan, an island of 24 million people about 160 kilometres off the east coast.