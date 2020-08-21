TODAY |

US comedian mocks Donald Trump at Democratic National Convention

Source:  Associated Press

US Comedian Sarah Cooper appeared at the Democratic National Convention last night, reviving her famous TikTok videos in which she imitates President Donald Trump.

It came after Mr Trump’s attack on mail-in ballots amid the pandemic. Source: Associated Press

Voting was a prime focus of the convention as it has been all week. Democrats fear that the pandemic and the Trump administration, may make it difficult for voters to cast ballots in person or by mail.

Ms Cooper is a favourite of many Democrats for her videos lip syncing Trump’s speeches.

After her comedy skit, where she copied Trump talking about mail-in ballots, Cooper urged all viewers to vote.

"Nothing is more dangerous to our democracy than his attacks on mail in voting during a pandemic," Cooper said.

"Donald Trump doesn't want any of us to vote because he knows he can't win fair and square."

