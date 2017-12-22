US Coastguard frees trapped endangered turtle from $70m floating cocaine stash

A endangered turtle that was trapped among $76 million worth of floating cocaine bundles has been rescued in the Pacific Ocean.

Coastguard Ensign Mark Krebs noticed the turtle in the international waters on November 19.

Mr Krebs was able to cut the struggling turtle out more than 22 metres of fishing line that it was caught in.

The coastguard staffer and his crew discovered that not only was the turtle injured, but it was caught up in a floating drug stash containing 800 kilograms of cocaine.

Mr Krebs said in a statement the turtle had "significant chaffing from the lines on his neck and flippers".