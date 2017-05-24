US Coastguard come to the aid of missing Tongan fishermen

The crew of a US Coastguard Hercules has come to the aid of six missing Tongan fishermen yesterday while on their way home from a rescue demonstration in New Zealand.

The C-130 aircraft was part of a multi-national drill on the waters off Auckland on Wednesday and was heading home a day later when the Rescue Co-ordination Centre of New Zealand was made aware of the fishermen's plight.

The fishermen had been at sea a week and the alarm had been raised with Tongan police.

RCCNZ worked with the C-130 crew and Tonga's police and Navy personnel to locate the men.

They were found in their 12-metre vessel about 90km off the Tongan mainland and the C-130 was able to drop them food, water, a radio and a transponder.

A Tongan Navy ship picked up the fishermen on this morning.