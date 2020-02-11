US Coast Guard shows off nine tonnes of cocaine seized from drug-running boats

The US Coast Guard says about 9071kg of cocaine seized in the eastern Pacific Ocean has been brought to San Diego.

The drug haul was estimated to be worth about US$338 (NZ$529) million on the street, and it was offloaded from the Coastguard's Munro vessel at Naval Base San Diego yesterday morning.

The cocaine was seized during eight operations by the crews of four Coastguard vessels between mid-November and mid-January.

The Coast Guard also released aerial surveillance video showing boats being pursued and boarded at sea.