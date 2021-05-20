US Coast Guard seizes almost 500kg of cocaine worth over $300 million

The US Coast Guard offloaded almost 500kg of cocaine in San Diego today.
Coast Guard officials say the 499kg of drugs are worth an estimated NZ$307 million.
The drugs were seized in international waters during US Coast Guard interdictions of drug smuggling vessels off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during the months of April and May, according to a US Coast Guard statement.
The US Southern Command increased counter-narcotics operations in April in the Western Hemisphere to disrupt the flow of drugs, the statement said.