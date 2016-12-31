US Coast Guard search for missing plane with six people on board

The US Coast Guard says there's been no sign of debris or those aboard a plane that took off from a small Ohio airport on the shores of Lake Erie and went missing overnight.

Coast Guard official James Cox in Buffalo, New York, said the search continued for the Cessna Citation 525 that went missing after taking off from Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland, headed for an Ohio State University airfield.

He said no emergency beacon has been detected, either.

Cox said the plane is kept at a hangar at the airfield, but the six people aboard the aircraft aren't affiliated with OSU.

Their names weren't released, pending notification of their families.

Weather prevented a search by boat overnight. A helicopter was used.