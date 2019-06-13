US Coast Guard aborts search for cruise ship crew member who fell overboard

The US Coast Guard is suspending its search for a 37-year-old crew member who apparently fell overboard from the cruise ship Carnival Victory.

The agency said today it searched for the missing man for more than 45 hours over about 8918 square nautical kilometres.

The Coast Guard was notified on Friday that a Carnival cruise ship crew member fell overboard about 48 kilometres northwest of Cuba.

The search involved two cutters as well as air crews. The Coast Guard said in a news release that the Cuban Border Guard also conducted searches.