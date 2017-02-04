US city Ferguson to pay $4 million over naked, unarmed man's stun gun death

Ferguson, Missouri, has dropped its appeal of a federal jury's $US3 million ($NZ4 million) award to survivors of a naked, unarmed man who died after a police officer repeatedly shocked him with a stun gun and will pay the money.

A federal judge in St. Louis on Thursday deferred his approval of the settlement until March 1. The settlement is between Jason Moore's wife, mother and son and the St. Louis suburb, ex-officer Brian Kaminski and the former police chief.

It's unclear why the city agreed to drop its appeal and settled for the same amount as what jurors awarded Moore's family. A Ferguson spokesman didn't immediately comment today.