US-China trade talks end with commitment for Beijing to 'significantly increase' American goods purchases

Just-ended US-China trade talks produced a commitment by Beijing to "significantly increase" its purchases of Americans goods and services, according to a joint statement today from the rival economic powers trying to lower trade tensions.

Source: 1 NEWS

They also agreed on "meaningful increases" in US exports of agriculture and energy products and greater efforts to increase trade in manufactured goods and services.

The statement, however, provided no dollar amounts on how much China might boost its purchases of American products.

The statement also was silent on whether the talks had made progress in easing the trade standoff between the world's two biggest economies. Washington and Beijing have threatened to impose billions of dollars in punitive tariffs on each other.

The statement said they did agree on the need for "effective measures" to reduce America's trade deficit, and to strengthen cooperation on protecting intellectual property. The statement said the United States would send a team to China to work out further details.

One of the Trump administration's goals has been to get China to take steps that would lower America's goods trade deficit with China by at least US$200 billion by the end of 2020.

"There was a consensus on taking effective measures to substantially reduce the United States trade deficit in goods with China," the joint statement said.

The two days of talks were led on the Chinese side by Vice Premier Lie He and on the American side by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. The US delegation included Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Trump campaigned in 2016 on a pledge to get tough on China and other US trading partners. He views the massive US trade deficit with China - $337 billion last year, the biggest with any country - as evidence that Beijing is engaged in abusive trading practices and has outmaneuvered previous US administrations.

Last August, Lighthizer began an investigation into Beijing's strong-arm tactics to challenge US technological dominance. These include outright cybertheft of US companies' trade secrets and China's demands that American corporations hand over technology in exchange for access to the Chinese markets.

Last month, the administration proposed tariffs on $50 billion of Chinese imports to protest the forced technology transfers. Trump later ordered Lighthizer to seek up to an additional $100 billion in Chinese products to tax.

China responded by targeting $50 billion in U.S. products, including soybeans - a shot at Trump supporters in America's heartland. The prospect of an escalating trade war has shaken financial markets and alarmed business leaders.