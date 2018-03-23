 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


US-China trade talks end with commitment for Beijing to 'significantly increase' American goods purchases

share

Source:

Associated Press

Just-ended US-China trade talks produced a commitment by Beijing to "significantly increase" its purchases of Americans goods and services, according to a joint statement today from the rival economic powers trying to lower trade tensions.

The White House is accusing China of theft and transfer of intellectual property from US businesses.

Source: 1 NEWS

They also agreed on "meaningful increases" in US exports of agriculture and energy products and greater efforts to increase trade in manufactured goods and services.

The statement, however, provided no dollar amounts on how much China might boost its purchases of American products.

The statement also was silent on whether the talks had made progress in easing the trade standoff between the world's two biggest economies. Washington and Beijing have threatened to impose billions of dollars in punitive tariffs on each other.

The statement said they did agree on the need for "effective measures" to reduce America's trade deficit, and to strengthen cooperation on protecting intellectual property. The statement said the United States would send a team to China to work out further details.

One of the Trump administration's goals has been to get China to take steps that would lower America's goods trade deficit with China by at least US$200 billion by the end of 2020.

"There was a consensus on taking effective measures to substantially reduce the United States trade deficit in goods with China," the joint statement said.

The two days of talks were led on the Chinese side by Vice Premier Lie He and on the American side by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. The US delegation included Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Trump campaigned in 2016 on a pledge to get tough on China and other US trading partners. He views the massive US trade deficit with China - $337 billion last year, the biggest with any country - as evidence that Beijing is engaged in abusive trading practices and has outmaneuvered previous US administrations.

Last August, Lighthizer began an investigation into Beijing's strong-arm tactics to challenge US technological dominance. These include outright cybertheft of US companies' trade secrets and China's demands that American corporations hand over technology in exchange for access to the Chinese markets.

Last month, the administration proposed tariffs on $50 billion of Chinese imports to protest the forced technology transfers. Trump later ordered Lighthizer to seek up to an additional $100 billion in Chinese products to tax.

China responded by targeting $50 billion in U.S. products, including soybeans - a shot at Trump supporters in America's heartland. The prospect of an escalating trade war has shaken financial markets and alarmed business leaders.


Related

Economy

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:57
1
Everywhere Meghan and Harry went they had a little band following them from behind.

Watch: Charlotte and George steal the show as royal kids complete memorable day

00:30
2
The winger left the Highlanders with 14 men for 62 minutes after this wreckless act.

Watch: RED! Tevita Nabura's reckless karate-style kick to defender's face leads to dismissal in Highlanders' streak-ending loss

3
Tevita Nabura gets a red card against the Waratahs

Waratahs destroy 14-man Highlanders as NZ's Super Rugby winning streak comes crashing to an end

04:42
4
Watch the moment Harry and Meghan exchanged vows and became husband and wife.

Watch: The moment Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchange rings, say 'I do'

01:28
5
The most anticipated moment of the wedding was shared on the steps of St George’s chapel.

Watch: The first kiss - Harry and Meghan

01:28
The most anticipated moment of the wedding was shared on the steps of St George’s chapel.

Watch: The first kiss - Harry and Meghan

Minutes after being married the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out of St George's Chapel for that very special moment.

01:26
The pair beamed from ear to ear as they waved to all those that had turned out to line the streets for their big day.

'You look amazing' - Prince Harry's first words to Meghan Markle after Prince Charles walks her down the aisle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their eternal love this morning, as they married at St George's Chapel.

00:43
The now Duchess of Sussex didn’t disappoint with her beautiful dress.

Watch: The dress! Meghan Markle's stunning Givenchy wedding dress unveiled as she arrives at Windsor Castle

The bride arrived at Windsor Castle, to be married to Prince Harry, in a vehicle accompanied by her mum Doria Ragland.


01:00
The bride was captured in the car with her mother.

Watch: First video of Meghan Markle in her wedding dress being driven to the wedding

The 36-year-old left her home near the venue where she had been preparing for the wedding just after 10.20pm NZT, accompanied by her mother.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry laughing.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive official titles

Just hours until their wedding, the pair have been given their official titles.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 